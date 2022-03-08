Social media crackdown

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillors’ social media activities will be partially governed under a draft Councillor Media Policy.

For the first time, they will be expected to adhere to the councillor ‘code of conduct’ on their personal and private accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SnapChat, blogs and other platforms.

They include rules on inappropriate language, confidentiality, use of confidential and personal information, and misconduct.

At a council meeting on 28 February, Cr Rhonda Garad said the first councillor social media policy was “in line with community expectations”.

She told Star Journal that in the past, councillors’ posts on Facebook were not covered under their code of conduct.

The “watered down” policy however did allow for some “abusive posts” on councillors’ private accounts.

The policy explicitly bans councillors from uploading photos, information and videos obtained from councillor briefing sessions without prior consent.

It also bans the posting of photos and videos of non-public council workplaces.

This seems a response to a past ‘viral’ posting of a photo of a councillor seemingly asleep during a meeting.

On their official social media accounts – but not their personal ones – councillors must “behave with caution, courtesy, honesty and respect”.

They must also “comply with relevant laws and regulations” and “reinforce the integrity, reputation and values” of the council on their official accounts.

Councillor personal social media was a “key tool for them to promote Council events and services to the wider public,” the council policy states.

“These sites however are often reflective of Councillors’ personal viewpoints and are not reflective of Council as an organisation.”

Mayor Jim Memeti told Star Journal that the policy was accepted by councillors – notwithstanding that Cr Tim Dark abstained from voting.

“Councillors had some ideas. We had a chat about them.

“There was no one that didn’t accept those changes.”

In the 2020 council elections, there was an outcry from candidates of all stripes against “toxic trolling” on social media.

Cr Memeti also decried the “disgusting” and “shocking” tactics of “keyboard warriors”.

“I’m hoping the Victorian Electoral Commission will look at this and come up with some new recommendations. The VEC will have to come about the need to reform it.”