Sweeney claims top gong

By Lachlan Mitchell

One of the key’s to Cranbourne’s success in 2022 has been Peter Sweeney.

The talented all-rounder was recognised for his achievements with bat and ball winning the Charles Gartside Medal, the best player in DDCA Turf 2 adjudged by the umpires.

Sweeney’s season has been nothing short of exceptional averaging 79 with the bat and taking 24 wickets with the ball this season.

Sweeney finished the count on 55 votes, 14 votes clear of his nearest competitor. The former Dandenong premiership player still hasn’t let the moment sink in.

“I had a think about it last night I got a few messages off people I use to play with at Dandenong and my team mates from Premier Cricket,“ he said.

“I think that’s when you realise it is a special award, people do take notice of the league and the competition it is a good competition.”

Sweeney’s top score came against the bottom-placed Dandenong West when he put on his maiden ton for the season. The star all-rounder made five scores over fifty helping Cranbourne to the top of the table.

“With the bat I think I got off to a bit of a flyer. I think as all cricketers are, you get your confidence up and when your’e confident with your effort it all just seems to flow,” he said.

“I think that’s one of my keys to batting. I think with me once I do get a bit of a role on, it’s just a feeling, it can be just a feeling.

“Sometimes it can be when you walk past the boundary and other days you get out for none and you realise you weren’t quiet as switched on as you thought.

The Cranbourne tweaker had a terrific bowling season as well, averaging just under 10 with the ball.

“I have always thought that one-day cricket suits me my bowling,“ he said.

“I don’t turn it too much and I’m just accurate and in one-day cricket that could easily get you a wicket as much as a big spinning leg-break.”

The role of the all-rounder suits Sweeney, giving him a part to play in the field and with the bat in hand.

“Being an all-rounder definitely helps. When it doesn’t work with the bat or the ball, you can’t just throw the toys out with the cot, you have got another job to do,” Sweeney said

“If you are doing well it does feed into the other one, you kind of just ride a bit of a high.”

Sweeney has credited his team’s success to a full team performance and everyone putting their hand up to do the job.

“I think we are going all-right. I think with the batting and the bowling we have found a few guys who are getting into hot form at the right time,“ he said.

“Like with the openers (Matthew) Collett and (Dean) McDonell both getting 50’s in the last few weeks and Brad Stephens has also had a massive contribution batting a three.“

Cranbourne next take on fourth placed Heinz Southern District at Casey Fields Oval for a place in the final.

The Gartside Medal winner believes the competition is still anyone’s to win and doesn’t believe finishing on top gives you an advantage.

“I don’t think it gives us any extra confidence. If you win games early in the season you finish on-top, but finals is a whole new ball-game, it’s do or die, and all teams who have made it are all good enough to win it,“ he said.

“You need to have your best day, and if they have their best day, so be it.”

CHARLES GARTSIDE MEDAL

Peter Sweeney Cranbourne 55

Matthew Goodier Parkfield 41

Christo Otto Keysborough 33

Triyan De Silva Heinz Southern District 26

Ashan Madushanka Keysborough 24