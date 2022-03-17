Simon Mackie sends the Doves soaring into a grandfinal

By Lachie Mitchell

Springvale earned the right to host a home-final, finishing the home and away season as minor premiers.

Silverton was quickly on the back-foot, after a masterful bowling display by the Demons.

Michael De Kauwe took 4/21, as he helped dismiss the hapless Bakers for 77 on a forgettable day for the boys from Fotheringham Reserve.

Yasuntha Gamalath top scoring with 15 added insult to injury, as the extras (six) outscored six batters.

Springvale’s reply started on shaky ground, with opener Nuwan Mendis falling for just 10. Fellow opener Harjinder Sohal (40) stood up when all others fell around him.

Selva Tharaka tried his best with the ball taking 2/13, but couldn’t save the day for the Bakers as they were defeated by seven wickets.

Doveton, meanwhile, hosted Coomoora at Robinson Reserve on Saturday afternoon.

After the Kangaroos fell to 2/38, number three Nicholas Suppree (73) was at his brilliant best when he helped glue the visitor’s innings back together.

Suppree and a late cameo from Dean Krelle (27 off 20 balls including two sixes) helped the visitors to 5/179.

The Doveton openers were back in the sheds quickly Mitchell Daley (11) Troy Hancock (4) falling for low scores.

When both openers were dismissed leaving the score 2/24, Simon Mackie was introduced the crease where he continued his stellar late season form.

Mackie has averaged 56 in his last three digs and this week was no different, as he carved away a knock of 93, that included four boundaries and six cloud-crashing sixes.

Avisha Wilwalaarachchi tried his best to keep his Coomoora side in the hunt with 3/34.

When Matt Stuart was run out on the first delivery of the final over, Doveton required 11 from the final five rocks.

A loose delivery that leaked five runs crawled the home side closer, before an array of singles and two off the final ball of the day saw the Doves book their ticket to the grand final.

Doveton will now meet Springvale and North Dandenong’s Lois Twohig Reserve for the DDCA Turf 3 crown.

SCOREBOARD

SPRINGVALE V SILVERTON

SILVERTON

J McCarthy c 13

R North c 6

S Tharaka c 2

Y Gamalath c 15

C Gottinger b 2

D Weerarathna c 7

A Baldsing c 4

D Hayes c 2

D Weston b 16

JT King b 0

D Edirisinghe not out 3

Extras (nb0,w4,b0,lb2) 6

Total (35.3 overs ) 77

Bowling R Sahota 8-3-2-18,N Mendis 8-5-1-7,H Sahota 8-3-2-18,M De Kauwe 8-2-4-21, H Waduge 1.3-0-1-10, A Pereira 1-0-0-2

SPRINGVALE

N Mendis c,b D Weerarathna 10

H Sohal b Tharaka 40

N Malilkzada lbw Weerarathna 0

S Silva not out 20

R Badzoka not out 5

Fall of wicket 13,13,63

Bowling: D Hayes 4.3-0-0-20,S Tharaka 8-0-2-13,D Weearathna 5-0-1-14,D Edrisinghe 4-0-0-17,J McCarthy 3-0-0-14

SPRINGVALE WON

DOVETON V COOMOORA

COOMOORA

R Pankhania lbw Bundy 9

LA Baptist c Daley b Bundy 22

N Suppree c Coates b Hendy 73

C Fernando b Coates 26

L Hard st Hancock b Wilson 10

D Krelle not out 27

M Suppree not out 1

Extras (nb0,w4,b5,lb2) 11

Total (40.0 overs) 5/179

Fall of wicket: 31,38,108,134,174

Bowling: K smart 8-0-0-38,N Wilson 8-0-1-30,K Bundy 8-0-2-40,R Hendy 8-0-1-34,E Coates 8-0-1-30

DOVETON

M Daley c Klonaridis b Suppree 11

T Hancock c Madusanka b Gemmell-Smith 4

S Mackie b Krelle 93

S Johnson lbw Wilwalaarachchi 7

R Hendy c Suppree b Wilwalaarachchi 28

K Smart c Baptist b Wilwalaarachchi 10

M Stuart run out (Fernando , D Krelle ) 7

KS Bundy not out 3

RJ Johnson not out 5

Extras (nb0,w11,b0,lb2) 13

Total (40.0 overs) 7/181

Fall of wicket: 6,24,42,149,149,165,169

Bowling: M Suppree 8-2-1-27 , DJ Femmell-Smith 8-0-1-13, A Wilwalaarachchi 7-0-3-34,M Klonaridis 6-2-0-18, M Madusanka 5-1-0-38, D Krelle 6-0-1-49

DOVETON WON