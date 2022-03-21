Covid vax crusade hits targets

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Caped comedian and South East Community Links superhero Diana Nguyen is crusading for Covid education in a series of innovative videos.

Ms Nguyen and SECL have created fun, informative videos to promote third-dose vaccines in hesitant communities in the South East and beyond.

The in-language videos are in Dari and English, with Burmese, Dinka, Arabic, Tamil and Hindi languages to come.

Ms Nguyen, who is director, brings her comic miming to the fore while community leaders deliver a serious health message.

“I was up late at night thinking how to bring the humour into it, without making the community leaders feel awkward.

“The message is you need the third vaccine to fight Covid – so maybe that’s where the superhero with the cape comes in.”

SECL chief executive Peter McNamara said the films hit the right balance of humour and information.

“While the videos are light-hearted, having access to this information is absolutely critical.

“We have a very diverse community and we’re obligated to ensure that everyone can equally access important information that could protect their health and wellbeing.”

The humourous style is designed to reduce anxiety and combat the fatigue around Covid information, Mr McNamara said.

“This fatigue is contributing to a lower rate of third vaccines in our local communities.”

As of 16 March, less than 45 per cent of eligible residents 12-years-plus in the Dandenong, Doveton and Hallam postcodes had third doses.

Much of the South East is also below the state average of more than 60 per cent.

Mr McNamara said there was a “huge gap” in culturally-appropriate health education and vaccination services.

“Our experience shows that when information is translated and presented by community leaders, there is more trust and respect.”

The videos are being targeted to more than 50 multicultural and community organisations, as well as councils and state government, social media and mainstream media.

“We’re aiming for these videos to be shared well beyond our physical footprint in the south eastern suburbs to tens of thousands of people in multicultural communities across Victoria, and more broadly Australia.”

The in-language videos are funded by the State Government’s Multicultural Communications Outreach Program.

South East Community Links’ Covid community resources, including in-language videos, is at https://secl.org.au/covid-19-community-resources/

Diana Nguyen is appearing at Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Her show Chasing Keanu Reeves is on 1-24 April at Greek Centre for Contemporary Culture, 168 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne.