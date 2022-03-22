Crime plummets 22%

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Reported crime plummeted by 22 per cent in Greater Dandenong during the 2021 calendar year, according to official crime statistics.

Criminal incidents were down across all Greater Dandenong suburbs, particularly Dandenong (down 34 per cent).

The trend was mirrored across Victoria in the latest Crime Statistics Agency data released on 18 March.

The top crime in Greater Dandenong was theft from vehicles – though it was down 12.5 per cent.

Robberies were down 15 per cent, drug trafficking down 35 per cent, bail breaches down 28 per cent, residential burglaries down 3.7 per cent and aggravated burglaries down 5 per cent.

On the rise was shoplifting (up 8 per cent), sexual offences (up 6 per cent), criminal damage (up 15 per cent), graffiti (up 33 per cent) and firearms offences (38 per cent).

As was the case in the previous year, 2021 was blighted by Covid restrictions and lockdowns.

However, public health order breaches – that is Covid restriction fines – were down from 1999 to 337 (83 per cent).

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said the “highly unique environment in Victoria last year” contributed to the drop in crime.

But it was “incredibly positive” to see less home burglaries, robberies, car thefts and other serious offences, he said.

“While it is likely that overall crime will increase as the community returns to normality, the early signs are relatively positive.

“To date, we have not seen a rapid return across all crime categories, with police intelligence indicating overall offending still remains below pre-pandemic levels.”

In Greater Dandenong, family violence incidents totalled 2633 for the year – more than 50 a week. This was down 6 per cent from 2020 levels.

Breaches of family violence orders and intervention orders, family violence assaults and harassment were all up.