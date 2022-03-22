Holiday of their lives

Six families are experiencing the joys of their first-ever holiday, thanks to a charitable deed.

The Magical Getaway Foundation – using grants from The Andrews Foundation and City of Greater Dandenong – sent the 10 adults and 21 children off for five nights at Kaloha Holiday Resort in Phillip Island from 19 March..

They also visited the Penguin Parade, Antarctic Journey at the Nobbies, Churchill Island and the Koala Conservation Reserve, courtesy of Phillip Island Nature Parks.

For one of the fathers ‘John’ (not his real name), it was a strange, new adventure to pack for a getaway.

“Will there be pots and pans? Do we need to bring towels?” he asked.

“Sorry, I don’t know all these things. I have never been on a holiday.”

Magical Getaway Foundation director Rosemary Teed said many of us felt “trapped” during Covid lockdowns.

“But for all the children, young people and families that the Magical Getaway Foundation supports, this is their relentless reality.

“There are no holidays, they are just a dream.”

They don’t share the increased well-being, self-esteem, family bonding and lifetime memories that holidays bring.

Ms Teed said the getaway brings “hope” to the families.

“These getaways are more than just a holiday. They represent a clean break and a sign that things can change.”

The families – who are either poverty-stricken or fleeing family violence – will share their stories with the Foundation.