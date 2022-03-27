Afghan-Australian women celebrated

by Bassir Qadiri

Shugoofa Bakhtary was awarded the Bakhtar Community Organisation’s Woman of the Year Award 2022 on Friday 18 March for her exceptional contribution and dedication in the community.

Bakhtar Community Organisation takes pride in hosting Bakhtar Women of the Year Award Dinner to acknowledge the exceptional contribution of Afghan Women in Australia.

2022 was the fourth year of the award.

This year’s International Women’s Day on 8 March was the since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, installing a repressive regime that discriminates against women and girls.

As we came together to celebrate the courage and bravery of women in Afghanistan, we turned the spotlight on their fight for fundamental rights at these dark times.

The award was presented infront of over 260 guests, with a very worthy award winner and a line-up of fantastic entertainment put together by the amazing Bakhtar Team, presented by our talented MCs Benazir Rasoli, Sara Jafari, Mahsa Sulaiman and Pariwash Sarmast.

Guests included Federal MP for Bruce Julian Hill, Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas, Greater Dandenong Mayor Jim Memeti, Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Russell Barrett, Inspector Hafiz Mayar and Mel Webber, Bakhtar Women of the Year 2021 Maryam Zahid Popal, representatives from AMES Australia, Monash Health and Federation University as well as Afghan community poets, writers and social activists.

We also were flattered by talented artist’s Naseer Brothers Band, Rameen Nawa and our well-known guests of honor and Bakhtar Women of the Year 2019, Tahmina Arsalaan.

The program was supported by the City of Casey, Hello World Dandenong, PRD legal team and Mohammad Catering.

On behalf of the Bakhtar Community Organisation, thank you all for your loving support.