‘Cookie cutter’ streetscape warning

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has lashed out at the state’s changes to planning ResCode for multi-dwelling developments.

In a submission to a State Government review, the council argues that “neighbourhood character” considerations would be almost redundant.

The provisions were being reduced to a “blunt compliance tool” or “tick the box”, a council report stated.

Under the changes, a development would have to meet set criteria such as street setback, building height, site coverage, setbacks, boundary walls and front fence provisions.

The council could no longer consider factors such as landscaping, numbers of storeys, reverse living and double storey to the rear.

This “totally fails to understand the unique existing and future character of many areas throughout Victoria, including in Greater Dandenong,” the council report stated.

“The outcome of the above is high likely to be cookie cutter dwellings that provide limited visual interest, have no architectural flare (sic) and do not provide for a suitable level of liveability for occupants and surrounding residents.”

The council had “invested heavily in time, money and community participation” to develop its neighbourhood character settings.

“The proposed changes to ResCode effectively write it out of the (Greater Dandenong planning) scheme.”

The State Government is seeking to streamline and make the ResCode “digital ready”, according to a council report.

Over the past 20 years, there’s been concern about inconsistent interpretations of the ResCode across different councils.

The ResCode is a key factor in assessing multi-dwelling developments. It takes into account front and side setbacks, private open space, neighbourhood character, building height and energy efficiency.

Mayor Jim Memeti said he was concerned if planning powers were taken away from the council.

He cited the Revitalising Central Dandenong project – in which the State Government has usurped the council as the planning authority in the CBD.

“It makes it difficult to represent the Dandenong community.”