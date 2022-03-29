Flats pass ‘neighbourhood character’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A five-year-old proposal for three-storey dwellings on the site recently demolished home in Buckley Street, Noble Park meets the neighbourhood character test, according to City of Greater Dandenong.

Residents have voiced concern about the plans for 54 Buckley Street, on the corner of Noble Street.

The neighbourhood is dominated by dwellings of similar-era and single-storey ilk as the original home.

The exceptions are a narrow three-storey apartment building next the site’s back yard, and more extensive apartments next to Copas Park.

Noble Park resident Gaye Guest said residents were alerted when the site was recently put up for sale.

“I think residents are blindsided, not realising that blocks of land are sold with existing permits, which is totally unfair.

“Someone felt this home was maybe built in the 1970’s.

“So 50 years later it certainly is a period home and was a good example of homes of that era on a prominent suburban block.

“The council gives the rhetoric yet when you want them to apply the ‘laws’ it’s ‘they meet the criteria’ and ‘it’s all the State Government’s fault’.”

In 2017, the permit for seven triple-storey dwellings and a double storey dwelling on the spacious lot was approved by a “delegate” of Greater Dandenong Council.

It was an extension of earlier three-storey applications in 2010 (18 dwellings) and 2013 (22 dwellings).

City planning director Jody Bosman said neighbourhood character was assessed as part of the application.

The proposal wasn’t brought for a vote at a council meeting, due to just one public objection. It had been advertised “in accordance with the Planning & Environment Act”.

“As the permit for eight dwellings is currently active, the owner can undertake the development in accordance with this permit at any time up until its expiry,” Mr Bosman said.