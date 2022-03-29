Gun fired in agg burg attempt: police

Two men and a woman have been charged after a gun was fired during an alleged attempted aggravated burglary in Doveton.

Three people tried to break into a property at Scarlet Drive about 2.30pm on Sunday 27 March.

After their failed attempt, a gun was fired into the premises’ door, police say.

A man and a woman inside the house were uninjured.

The following day, police, including the Special Operations Group, arrested three people in a home in Berwick.

A vehicle, firearm, ammunition and two home-made guns were seized by police.

Armed Crime Squad detectives charged a 36-year-old Melbourne man, a 26-year-old Berwick woman and a 36-year-old Yarraville man.

Their offences include attempted aggravated burglary, conduct endangering life, conduct endangering serious injury, prohibited person possess firearm and reckless discharge a firearm into a premises.

The trio were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 29 March.

Any information about illicit firearms to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au