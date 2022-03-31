Federal budget pros and cons

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A “cost of living” budget or a “politically desperate” election ploy?

Star Journal asked Bruce federal candidates for their response to the 2022 Federal budget just weeks out from an election.

It was headlined by a temporary 22-cent-a-litre cut to fuel excise as well as one-off income tax rebates.

There were also $250 payments to pensioners and welfare recipients.

The seat’s Labor MP Julian Hill said it was a “politically desperate ploy for an election, not a plan for a better future”.

“Nothing in this budget makes up for a decade of attacks on wages, job security and Medicare.”

Mr Hill said the pre-election “cash splash” would be followed by “at least $3 billion in secret cuts”.

“Wages will again go backwards under the Liberals.

“Australians need a pay rise not a patch job that leaves them $26 a week worse off.”

Liberal candidate James Moody said the budget responded to a rise in cost of living due to global pressures.

“Responding to that so that Australians and families can breathe is important.

“The fact we have done that, while continuing to fund properly our health and education systems, our local infrastructure and support local jobs is huge for the people of Bruce.”

The fuel excise cut translated to about $700 saving over the next six months, with an income tax offset totalling $1500, Mr Moody said.

About 20,000 pensioners and 14,000 jobseekers in Bruce would benefit from the $250 payments.

Mr Moody’s budget highlight was the commitment to “getting people into work”.

This included $15,000 wage subsidies for businesses employing new apprentices and trainees.

“We always want to see (budget) surpluses rather than deficits, but considering we’ve just come through a global pandemic where the Federal Government has responded marvelously in supporting all Australians, that’s understandable.”

He also noted the $270 billion defence budget, supporting 100,000 jobs, in response to a “less stable” world.

Greens candidate Matthew Kirwan said the budget failed to better fund public education, the public health system or tackle the inequality, housing and climate crises.

“It’s a budget of one-off handouts to win this year’s election not ease the cost of living ongoing for those struggling to make ends meet.

“There are older people in Bruce relying on the pension to live – pensions need to increase by $250 a week not $250 an election.”

Meanwhile, the budget locked in tax cuts for the “very wealthy” in 2024, Mr Kirwan said.

“A low-income earner gets a one-off $420 tax offset, but a billionaire gets a tax cut of more than $9,000 a year – every year.

“These high income tax cuts are estimated to be worth $16 billion each year – that could be better spent building a fairer Australia.”

Mr Kirwan said there was no new money for building affordable housing but “hundreds of millions” for new oil and gas projects that would make the climate crisis worse.

“The Aged Care Royal Commission said we need an extra $10 billion a year in funding, this budget has only half that.”