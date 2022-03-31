Demons ready to raise hell

By Lachlan Mitchell

Springvale is set to make its mark on Division 1 this season in the Southern Football Netball League.

The Demons are ready to make their presence felt in a new division in 2022 after being undefeated last year before the season was called-off due to Covid lockdowns.

Springvale coach Kris Thompson is impressed with the resilience of his side leading into round one.

“There was some challenges pre-Christmas with Covid, either you had it or was a close contact, but that’s pretty much gone now; it has gone to 50-60 on the park now, which is great,” Thompson explained.

Covid may still play a feature this season with players missing due to isolation, and close-contact regulations.

“We have a squad of nearly 90 players on the list. We can get the reserves who can come on up to seniors if Covid becomes an issue throughout the season,” he said.

Springvale will reinforced by a few handy new recruits this season.

“In terms of recruits Alex Derzekos and Jack Allender, returning from long-term injury, he didn’t play the last two years but he’s back and firing,” Thompson said.

One of Springvale’s biggest signings is ex-Richmond and Hawthorn forward Tyrone Vickory, who has signed for the Demons in a coaching and playing capacity.

“He is super professional and the way he trains is just professional,” Thompson said.

“His standards, his feedback to other players, he a specialist coach working with our players.

“Particularly the key position players, they do a lot of one-on-one craft with him, it’s great to have him and it’s not a resource every club has got.

“We’ve got to make the most of it.”

Springvale know the competition in Division 1 will be a step up but are ready to face the challenge head on.

“It’s the best standard of Division 1 we have ever seen and it’s going to be tough but on our day we know we can mix it with the best,” Thompson said.

The side were admittedly a little bit hesitant going into the season with fear of another interrupted season.

“Some guys were a bit hesitant, especially with what happened last year, being undefeated and then the season getting cancelled after 13 rounds, it was hard,” he said.

“It was hard to get going again and get the juices going again. But now the juices are flowing and it’s ready to go for everyone.”

Springvale are hopeful that its game plan is good enough to mix it with the best.

“We evolve the game plan with the list we have got; we have lost five games in four years, we won’t have to tinker it too much,” Thompson said.

The Demons take on the new boys on the block, the Cranbourne Eagles, in round one on April 2 at Springvale Reserve.