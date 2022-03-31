Cheers for Nowruz pledge

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In front of a packed Nowruz Festival crowd, Federal Labor has pledged ongoing funding to the popular event.

Bruce MP Julian Hill told festival-goers at Greaves Reserve on 27 March that an ALP federal government would allocate $30,000 to the annual event over the next three years.

“We have such a vibrant and active Afghan community here in the southeast of Melbourne,” Mr Hill said.

“I am thrilled to have secured funding to ensure we continue to see the popular Nowruz festival here in Bruce continues for the whole community to experience and enjoy this wonderful occasion.”

Organisers from the Victorian Afghan Associations Network (VAAN) say the festival drew at least 8000 people across the state this year.

VAAN president Nazir Yousafi said the ALP pledge would enable organisers to increase security and cleaning staff for the popular festival.

City of Greater Dandenong had granted $5500 to the event – a New Year celebration observed in many Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries.

This year’s was especially poignant for Afghanistan communities after the Taliban takeover of their homeland last year.

“There’s still a lot of issues especially for those with families still in Afghanistan,” Mr Yousafi said.

“And there’s still a lot of shame in our community for girls to come and dance. But we saw in this event, women and girls were dancing in front of the singers on stage.

“It showed that it was very joyful.

“It helped us to forget things for one day, and brought the community together to celebrate.”

Federal opposition multicultural affairs spokesperson Andrew Giles said Labor’s pledge acknowledged the value of Afghan culture in the South East and across the state.

“Melbourne is a truly multicultural society and Labor is proud to demonstrate its support for VAAN and the wider Afghan community.

“Multiculturalism is one of Australia’s greatest achievements.

“Labor is committed to making sure that such important multicultural community events like this are able to continue as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government announced 16,500 further humanitarian visas for people fleeing Afghanistan over the next four years.

It was welcomed by refugee and asylum seeker advocacy groups.

Human rights lawyer for the Afghanistan-Australian Advocacy Network, Arif Hussein said the move was the “right and compassionate thing for Australia to do” for thousands desperate to reunite with their families.

“An increased intake is a welcomed step and we hope this is the turning point towards compassion and further action.”

He called for permanent protection for Afghanistan asylum seekers in Australia, and faster processing of their refugee applications.