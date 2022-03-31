Finks ‘sergeant’ refused bail

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A senior patched member of Finks outlaw motorcycle gang has been refused bail after being charged over an alleged serious stabbing in Dandenong.

John Pahoumidis, 31, of Springvale, was one of four males that boxed in the victim’s car before a sustained attack on the victim at an Egan Road factory about 7.59pm on Sunday 6 March, Melbourne Magistrates’ Court heard.

He and his co-accused Lee Martin, 46, of Hillside, who was said to be president of the Finks’s Cranbourne chapter, were arrested during police raids of their homes on 30 March.

Pahoumidis faced charges including intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence, violent affray, assaults, and possession of cocaine, meth and anabolic steroids.

In opposing bail, Victoria Police nominal informant Detective Senior Constable Tamika Butters told the court that the victim was attacked due to not paying his $10,000 “exit fee” to leave the Finks.

As an alleged Finks’ state Sergeant-at-arms, Pahoumidis was “highly influential” in decisions, including retaliation.

His role was well known to be as the club’s “enforcement tool” – tasked with “violent assaults” when disputes arose within the club, Det Sen Const Butters said.

“The Finks OMCG (is) recognised to be one of the most violent OMCG clubs within Victoria and often seriously assault and extort their ex-members for funds due to their desire to leave the club.

“Investigators believe the victim’s life would be in serious risk if (Pahoumidis) was to be granted bail.”

Pahoumidis was also believed to be a national office bearer for the Finks, according to police.

He, Martin and two unidentified males blocked the factory driveway in a silver Hyundai soon after the victim reversed in, Det Sen Const Butter said.

Police allege that the four crowded around the victim, then Pahoumidis punched him twice in the jaw.

As the victim tried to flee, he was kicked by an unidentified male, had a metal stand thrown at his head and was crash-tackled and put in a headlock by the other identified male.

One of the unidentified males allegedly stabbed the victim during the “frenzied” attack. Pahoumidis stood over the victim and appeared to speak to him, according to police.

The victim was left alone, unaided with “significant life-threatening injuries”.

He was in intensive care at The Alfred hospital for three days, with a 4-centimetre stab wound to his lungs, spinal and rib fractures and facial bruises.

Police say at the time of the attack, Pahoumidis and Martin’s mobile phones were switched off to avoid detection. They had been both pinged at Springvale before and after the attack.

They say Pahoumidis was identified from the scene’s CCTV by his clothing and distinctive tattoos and haircut.

After being arrested, Pahoumidis gave a “full no-comment” interview to police.

His defence lawyer Vincent Peters admitted that Pahoumidis was at the scene of the attack, but denied inflicting violence.

He argued that the risk to the victim and community safety could be reduced with conditions such as a night curfew and non-association with Finks members.

In refusing bail, magistrate Tara Hartnett was not satisfied that any bail conditions could ameliorate the risks.

Pahoumidis failed to show “compelling reasons” for his release, she said.

“The prosecution case seems to be a fairly strong one particularly with the concession that the applicant admits his presence but denies the actual assault.”

She noted his “lengthy” criminal history including jail in 2017 for an assault and conspiracy to kidnap while on bail and “in the context of him being a member of the Finks”.

If found guilty on the serious allegations, he faced a significant jail term, Ms Hartnett said.

The co-accused Martin was remanded to appear at a bail hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ court on 31 March.