Developer meetings logged

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillors will be invited to list any contact with developers and lobbyists in a voluntary register.

Its proponent Cr Rhonda Garad said it was a good “first step”, though falling short of being a compulsory register such as at neighbouring City of Kingston.

“It’s not going to be as effective but it’s a start. I’d like to see it compulsory down the track.

“We’re waiting for the IBAC (Operation Sandon) report and what recommendations it makes.”

Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) is holding an Operation Sandon inquiry into alleged corrupt dealings between City of Casey councillors and property developers.

It was also investigating legislative changes to safeguard against councillor corruption on ‘high-stakes’ planning matters, such as rezoning Green Wedge land for property development.

Under the Greater Dandenong policy, councillors are “encouraged” to make a written record of any interaction with developers, submitters and lobbyists within 10 business days.

The register will be publicly available on the council’s website and updated on a monthly basis.

The policy also advises that councillors not provide developers with opinions or advice on a proposed development’s chances of success.

Currently, there’s no requirement under the Local Government Act for a councillor contact register with developers, submitters and lobbyists.

Mayor Jim Memeti said councillors would examine mandatory reporting when the policy is next reviewed.

“I think it’s a very positive move and I think the councillors will use (the voluntary register).”

Cr Memeti would support a mandatory requirement to have a council officer present at any meetings between councillors and developers.

He said that’s already his practice – and that he recommends the same to his colleagues.

“When (developers) call me as a representative of the community, mayor and councillor, I say I’m happy to meet with anyone but I have to have the Director of Planning with me as well.”

A Greater Dandenong council report said by going “beyond the minimum requirements”, councillors would have a “defence against allegations or perceptions of inappropriate assistance or endorsement” on land-use planning matters.

“Strong lobbying by both proponents as well as opponents to planning and development initiatives is a well-known occurrence and has seen increasing media attention both

within Victoria and elsewhere in Australia.

“By having a policy that goes beyond the minimum legislative requirements and which offers a best-practice model of open public accountability and transparency, there can be greater confidence in the public domain of perceptions of bias or undue influence being avoided in the decision-making process.”

Currently, councillors are required to declare direct or indirect conflicts of interest on planning matters.