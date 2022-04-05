Program formed for sport aspirants

Dandenong’s St John’s Regional College has formally entered a partnership with Football Technique Australia and Dandenong City Soccer Club to provide an educational and sporting pathway for students.

Under the leadership of director of football technique Australia and football director of Dandenong Secondary College, Ljuban Palinic , students enrolled in the program will receive multiple training sessions per week.

The program offers students the opportunity to a variety of training sessions across the week including: strength and conditioning and weight training, pre-activation, football theory, tatical, technical and physical training, psychological training, nutrition education.

The students take part in friendly games and tournaments against other schools.

Entry is open to boys and girls and has a pathway that leads into the school’s VET Certificate III sport and recreation in year ten and beyond.

It is aimed at providing an integrated academic pathway driven by young students’ sporting aspirations and allows students to enhance their sporting talent while receiving their education and is offered to internal students enrolled at St John’s Regional College.