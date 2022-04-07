Nominate for a business award

The Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce is inviting preliminary nominations for business awards.

The program is free to enter and aims to provide recognition for outstanding business achievements and contributions to the southeast area.

Successful nominations will come together for the final awards presentation in October where the category awards are presented.

These events provide the opportunity to promote brand and engage with local business community.

Nominations are available via the following award categories: business innovation, environmental and sustainability, community impact, business citizenship, student engagement, micro-business, hospitality, tourism and leisure, retail, professional services, advanced manufacturing, building and construction.

For more information on the categories, click the following link: greaterdandenongchamber.com.au/awards/business-awards-categories

The winner of each category will be eligible for the overall business award.

Fill out the form via the following link: greaterdandenongchamber.com.au/awards/2022-business-awards-registration-page