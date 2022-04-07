‘Thugs’ jailed for violent home invasion

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two “violent thugs” have been jailed over a terrifying invasion and attack on a family at home in Carrum Downs.

Daniel Heaven, 32, and Patrick Iaulualo, 28, had caught an Uber to the property as the victims slept shortly after midnight on Sunday 18 October 2020, sentencing County Court of Victoria judge Paul Lacava said on 6 April.

The ensuing attack only lasted two minutes, but long enough to inflict “extreme fear” and violence on the awoken occupants, Judge Lacava said.

Heaven and Iaulualo – described by the judge as “violent thugs” – pleaded guilty to charges including home invasion and common law assault.

Judge Lacava said the two men were clearly at the house for the sole purpose of carrying out violence.

Iaulualo, who was on a four-day bender on cocaine and alcohol at the time, instigated the attack after hearing that one of his associates had a business dispute with one of the residents.

The residents stirred awake at a commotion. They were confronted by Iaulualo kicking in the screen door until it caved in.

“What do you want?” a male resident yelled.

“I want to fight,” Iaulualo replied.

A resident struck Iaulualo several times with a baseball bat, fending off Heaven and Iaulualo out of the doorway.

Iaulualo “shaped up” in a fighting stance and went back in. He and Heaven then assaulted the male.

The victim suffered a broken nose, bruising to his face, eye and jaw and cuts to his throat.

Heaven struck the male’s son in the head with the butane torch, inflicting head, back and eye injuries.

After a resident called triple-0, the offenders left in the same Uber car that they’d arrived in.

Iaulualo had five prior convictions at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court including weapons, assault with a weapon, stalking and intervention order offences, the judge noted.

The former Hallam Senior College student, underage state rugby player and father of three was a New Zealand citizen and so at risk of deportation due to his criminality.

Heaven, who grew up in Mordialloc, had previously been jailed for aggravated burglary and intentionally causing injury.

Judge Lacava assessed both men’s rehabilitation prospects as “guarded”, depending on them staying drug and alcohol free.

Iaulualo was jailed for four-and-a-half years including a three-year non-parole period.

His term includes 420 days already served in pre-sentence custody.

Heaven was jailed for up to four years and three months, including 255 days served in pre-sentence detention.

He is eligible for parole after two years and nine months.