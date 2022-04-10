Devastation for Dandenong

By Tyler Lewis

It was heart-break for the Dandenong Stingrays on Friday night.

The Rays held the ascendancy for three-quarters in the NAB League Girls grand final against the Western Jets, before the Jets turned it on in the last.

It was a last gasp effort from the Jets, with ruck Krystal Russell kicking her first – and most important – goal of the season to send the Western side a goal clear.

The goal from Russell with just seconds left on the clock delivered Western Jets its first premiership.

Stingrays coach Nick Cox was pleased with how his girls had played heading into the main break.

“I thought it was a very good start, we spoke about being the team that settles the best from the hype of the week and the impact of what is going to happen at the end,” he said

“We were really pleased with our first half and our second quarter – kicking 3.5, keeping them scoreless – it was a good footy and life lesson that we probably should’ve iced the game there and then.

“It wasn’t to be, we had a pretty good lead at half-time, the girls realised we had a job to do, they knew it wouldn’t all be there way.”

In the wake of the grand final loss, Cox expressed what he believed separated the two sides when the final siren sounded at Avalon Airport Oval.

“It’s pretty hard to put your finger on it because I don’t think either team were deserved of a loss,” he said.

“There was some pretty big moments that didn’t go our way with some one on one battles and the cleanness around the footy.

“We fumbled and made some mistakes from their pressure and that’s what we did in the first half.

“I just thought there was a moment in the third quarter where it was a two on one – or a two on two – pretty deep in our forward half and thought if we scored from that the result might’ve changed a bit because they had some momentum.

“Unfortunately Western cleared the ball and almost went up and scored a goal… those moments are ones the girls will reflect on over their footy journey going forward, hopefully they become better for it.”

Being a coach has many of its ups and downs and one almighty down is having to deliver the post-game address after a grand final loss.

In a way, Cox has been lucky to not have to do it before, but in many ways, that made it harder.

“Look it’s the first time I have experienced that feeling,” he said.

“Clearly there was a lot of emotion going on, not only from the players, but the coaching staff – myself – ect.

“The feeling that we had stumbled at the final hurdle but I think if we look across the season and the journey we had that we made some really big in roads with the way these girls have represented themselves.

“The thing I am the most proud of is we sort of didn’t show that stuff out on the ground. We held it in until we got inside to let out that emotion.

“To stand tall and proud when others are getting what you wanted, I couldn’t be happier with the way the girls represented last night after a tough loss.”

Amber Clarke was awarded best afield in a loss.

A rare piece of footballing history that often demonstrates the calibre of the player at hand.

And while she is devastated at some moments late in the game, Cox couldn’t praise her more, especially when considering a trip to the optometrist could make her an even better player.

“Number one, she wears glasses (and) doesn’t wear contact lenses, she could hardly see the ball last night,” he said.

“So that puts the game into higher perspective, 28 touches and 2.2.

“I know the season is over now and I probably get to tlak about her as much anymore, but I have never seen a girl – and ill even say a player – be able to do some of the things she is able to do on the footy field.

“Her willingness to just grab the team and carry them on her back at times is what good players do.

“The pressure she puts on herself with her high standards – and they are high – they’re better than most.

“To be able execute what she did last night – and she is beating herself up at the moment with a decision really late.

“Amber Clarke is going to be a player in the AFLW that will stand out from the moment she walks in the door and all we can say as coaches and myself is ‘jeez we have been lucky to see her’.”

The Rays fell 5.11 (41) to 7.5 (47) as the Jets claimed the NAB League Girls title.