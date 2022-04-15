Young lead sustainable lives

Eco-friendly ideas were top of the agenda at a CERES Student Environment Leadership Summit at Springvale Town Hall.

Students from five Greater Dandenong primary and secondary schools showcased their schools’ sustainability initiatives at the 5 April event.

City of Greater Dandenong and CERES facilitated the summit.

Guest speaker was clothes-and-toy-swap-event coordinator Zoe Mohl.

Some of the discussions and demos included the harm to marine life due to litter in waterways, making paper pot plants, biodiversity, climate change, water conservation, tree planting, composting and recycling.

CERES student programs coordinator Kat Young aimed to impart the “knowledge, skills and confidence to lead positive change in their personal life and wider community”.

“During the summit, we talked about the urban heat island effect, the importance of green space and looked at their school audits to identify sustainability solutions.

“We equipped students with important climate communication and behaviour change skills to take back to their school and community.”

The summit created awareness on the “climate and ecological crisis”, Ms Young said.

“We value the opportunity to inspire the young leaders of Greater Dandenong.”