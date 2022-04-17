Fun for all at Sustainability Festival

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Approximately 1150 people attended the Sustainability Festival on Saturday 9 April at Springvale Community Hub.

The setting was recently crowned a 6-star green designed Springvale Community Hub and was opened by Mayor Jim Memeti with junior mayor Mya Durakovic.

Greater Dandenong Council director city planning, design and amenity Jody Bosman said the feedback from the community was positive.

“The positive and friendly interaction among the community and stallholders was a highlight of the festival for many,” Ms Bosman said.

“The interactive activities and live demonstrations were greatly appreciated.

“Overall, the community came away with inspiration and tips on ‘ways we can be sustainable’.”

Workshops covered themes including horticulture, textiles, staying safe in heatwaves and more, all underpinned by sustainability.

“The workshops focused on small, simple changes that people can make in their everyday lives that collectively make a big difference for our environment,” Ms Bosman said.

Local produce from Maralinga Community Garden Keysborough was available for purchase, while food trucks served vegetarian and vegan options and the Naked Asian Grocer brought plastic-packaging free Asian ingredients.

Dr Greg Moore was in attendance and highlighted the significance of expanding tree canopy.

“Attendees were empowered with knowledge about the importance of trees and provided with simple tips to make a difference, as well as the opportunity to connect with like-minded fellow residents,” Ms Bosman said.

The event is the first Sustainability Festival held properly since 2019.