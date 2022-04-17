Bringing bowls to schools

At the end of 2021 it was decided that Wallarano Primary School in Noble Park would take part in regular Lawn Bowls competition as part of their inter-school sport program.

To try and develop students in preparation for the program, the school sourced funding through the Sporting Schools federal grant, allowing a coach to come out and the purchase of some modified lawn bowls equipment to use at school.

At the beginning of 2022, a member of the school attended a professional development session at the Noble Park Bowls Club (NPBC) and proposed that these clinics for the students could take part at the bowls club rather than the school.

Graeme Arms from the club was more than happy to explore this option and the school worked with the club and its member to make the facilities available.

The school provided a couple of sessions using tennis balls and cricket balls as a ways to introduce the students to the main concepts of the game.

After two weeks, there were 24 students who gave up their lunch times to head to NPBC for a roll with Penny Lindeman from Bowls Victoria.

Penny introduced the kids to the vocabulary and skills of bowls and the students quickly took to it.

NPBC also supplied a number of volunteers to come and support these lunch time coaching sessions.

After a 4 week program with Penny and Paul from Bowls Victoria, both the club and school came together to showcase the skills that the students had gained by having an open night.

Members of the schools staff, family members and children could celebrate what they had learnt and achieved.

It is hoped that this will create more community connections between the school and club.