Dandenong takes part in nature play

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Greater Dandenong Council marked Nature Play Week, from Wednesday 6 April until Saturday 16 April, at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve in Springvale South.

A nature playgroup was child-led and facilitated by a local ranger, fostering an interest in the local environment and supporting children’s sense of imagine and adventure.

Mayor Jim Memeti highlighted that children benefit from exploring their natural surroundings.

“Our Council-run Nature Playgroup is a great way to encourage children and their caregivers to engage in nature,” Cr Memeti said.

“Greater Dandenong is a child-friendly city and Council is committed to creating opportunities for families to learn about all the different ways they can get involved with outdoor play, beyond the playground and out in the city’s lush reserves,” the Mayor said.

Playing in the street is a longheld tradition for many, with 1000 play streets working in partnership with Play Australia

Acting Director Community Services Tilla Buden said the initiative was particularly important for the municipality.

“Recent studies have shown that social isolation in Melbourne’s Southern Metropolitan Region is a real problem,” she said.

“Social isolation is a barrier to the things which fill life with meaning. It prevents people from finding belonging and connection in their community, and it locks out vulnerable people from economic opportunities.

“Neighbourhood connections can significantly improve people’s quality of life and enhance their health and wellbeing.”

As well as the neighbourhood connections, street play is also a great opportunity to stay fit and healthy. Not all members of the community have easy access to our parks and reserves, so street play provides a fantastic opportunity to get outside and play.

People can register by either calling 8571 1000 or via the following link and completing an online form: www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/1000-play-street

“The initiative aligns strongly with the objectives of our Council Plan and supports our community to be a socially connected, safe and healthy city,” Ms Buden added.