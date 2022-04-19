No jail for child abuse material

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Lysterfield executive has been spared jail after pleading guilty to three charges involving child abuse material.

Paul Clifford Bradley, 58, had used a Kik messaging app to receive and share the exploitative pornography across 18 days in early 2021, County Court of Victoria judge Kellie Blair said in sentencing on 31 March.

Purporting to be a female ‘Rach B’, Bradley obtained images and videos involved girls as possibly as young as six.

At times they were being sexually abused by men.

On Kik, Bradley was asked by another user if he liked “young porn”.

“Luv it,” Bradley replied.

He told another Kik user that “I luv other young girls”.

Judge Blair said Bradley’s “world forever changed” on his arrest at home by Australian Federal Police investigators on 12 February 2021.

It was a “huge fall from grace” for the married “family man” who had otherwise led an “exemplary” life.

His 38-year career, including as a “highly accomplished” state manager of a large insurance firm, was as a result brought to an “early retirement”.

“You will probably be unable to work in this field again – or any other.”

On his arrest, Bradley told police he knew it was wrong but “it was a thrill because it was taboo”.

He joined Kik in mid-2020 to look for adult pornography, but was “sucked in” after being sent attachments of child abuse material.

“You did not stop and exit the group at this time,” Judge Blair said.

“Rather you continued and agreed that you transmitted child abuse material that you had received and had conversations with various chat group members.”

Child abuse material exploits and profits from the vulnerability and innocence of children – who were incapable of consent or protecting themselves, Judge Blair told Bradley.

It leads to immediate and long-lasting harm to children, with the images accessible indefinitely.

The offending was “inherently serious” but there were “exceptional circumstances” to spare Bradley from jail, Judge Blair said.

She noted the relatively low quantity of abuse material, the short duration of offending as well as his progress during sex offender counselling.

He had suffered “extensive extra-curial punishment” including adverse publicity.

Bradley’s offending lacked sophistication, and was easily detected by police.

He was assessed as of low risk of re-offending, with excellent rehabilitation prospects and deep remorse.

He’d expressed insight into the shame and embarrassment wrought on his family.

Bradley was sentenced to a recognisance release order – a 12-month jail term suspended for three years with a $2000 fine.

Under the order, Bradley must complete sex offenders’ counselling. He will be supervised by Community Corrections for three years.

He must report as a sex offender for the rest of his life.