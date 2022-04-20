Police roads crackdown in full swing

Almost 8000 offences were detected in the first five days of Victoria Police’s Operation Compass road safety effort including 117 in the Greater Dandenong police service area.

The statewide road policing operation started on Thursday 13 April and continued across the Easter long weekend, historically a high-risk period on Victorian roads.

Despite significant amounts of holiday traffic causing delays across the state’s roads, more than a third of infringements issued were for speeding offences, however just 24 per cent of offences in Greater Dandenong were for speeding.

In Greater Dandenong, 20 sanctions were given for unregistered vehicles and there were 13 drink drivers and 13 disqualified drivers, along with 10 impoundments.

One in every 326 motorists was caught drink driving across the state, with police conducting 101,917 preliminary breath tests over the operation’s first five days.

Police detected 579 unauthorised drivers for being disqualified and unlicensed, and a further 837 for driving unregistered vehicles.

Two lives were lost on Victorian roads over the weekend, with fatal collisions in Elwood on Thursday 14 April and Greenwald in the state’s far southwest on Monday 18 April, bringing this year’s total to 78.

Operation Compass will continue ahead of the Anzac Day long weekend and end of school holidays with police anticipating another busy period on the roads.

The total 7783 offences detected during the first five days of Operation Compass included: 2948 speeding offences, 837 unregistered vehicles, 579 disqualified/suspended/unlicensed drivers, 378 for disobeying signs or signals, 313 drink-driving offences, 261 mobile phone offences, 243 drug driving offences, 193 vehicle impoundments and 130 seatbelt offences.

In nearby Casey there was 124 offences including 42 for speeding and in Cardinia there was 151 offences including 56 for speeding.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.