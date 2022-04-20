Scott’s unlucky break in time honoured race

Not many people can say they’ve faced the starter in a Stawell Gift, let alone been pre-post favourite for the time honoured event.

Sandown Greyhound Racing Club CEO Adrian Scott can.

Back in 1982 the talented athlete took out the first semi-final but lost it on a protest that he had gained an unfair start on the field (judge for yourself – search it on YouTube).

Despite being a warm favourite, Adrian lost the re-run and didn’t make the final, which was won in impressive style by Chris Perry.

“It was disappointing but, as it turned out, I don’t think I would have beaten the winner anyway.”

Adrian loved sport as a kid. A mad Richmond supporter, his dream of an AFL career was snuffed out pretty early when a junior coach took him aside and told him he was not much chop at the caper and to concentrate on his running.

He showed some real talent there and competed at state and national level as a junior over 100 and 200 metres.

Adrian was approached to turn professional by someone who said he could win a Stawell Gift. That didn’t quite happen, but there are a few other Gift trophies in the cabinet – the likes of Rye, Northcote, Waverley, Fitzroy and Broadford to name a few.

Adrian remembers competing in the world professional sprint championships at Waverley against highly rated US sprinter Keiper Bell, who he remembers as a beautifully put together athlete.

Bell won, as expected and Adrian finished fourth. He wishes now he made the podium because a sash with ‘world professional sprint championship’ would have been a nice keepsake.

Adrian competed in a Police and Emergency Games and held the 100 metre record there for 20 years.

A few of his fellow competitors went on to the World Olympics in America but he decided not to join them, which he now regrets.

Adrian’s passion for sport has driven a lot of his community involvement at Nar Nar Goon.

He is a life member of the Nar Nar Goon Football Club, having served on the committee for several years and had a two-year stint as president.

He was assistant coach for four successive thirds premierships and served as secretary of the recreation reserve committee of management for over 10 years.

“Footy clubs are a cornerstone of a community,” Adrian said. “And I loved the involvement with the kids.”