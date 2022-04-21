BIG Kennel coming to Keysborough

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Australian Animal Protection Society (AAPS) announced on Tuesday 19 April that a meet and greet area for dogs and prospective owners will be established at its Keysborough facility.

The BIG Kennel will allow people to spend quality time getting to know dogs before deciding whether to make the commitment – it is hoped return rates will be reduced and adoption processes enhanced.

AAPS General Manager Megan Seccull gave a tour to Minister for Agriculture, Mary-Anne Thomas, Keysborough MP Martin Pakula and Mordialloc MP Tim Richardson, whose territory will encompass Keysborough when electoral boundaries change in November.

In highlighting the importance of educating potential owners, Ms Thomas said German Shepherds, Staffies and Huskies are among dogs being increasingly surrendered as people are unaware of their special requirements.

“This facility is not only a shelter for animals that have been surrendered or abandoned but importantly it plays a really vital role in educating pet owners in what’s involved in owning a pet,” Ms Thomas said.

“So what I love about this society is its holistic view and care that it provides.

“We’ve got to keep educating pet owners and potential pet owners that a pet is always for life and you’ve got to be ready to make sure you do your homework and understand different breeds and characteristics associated with different breeds.”

The BIG Kennel area will also serve as a training area for dogs that come into the care of AAPS with behavioural issues.

Ms Thomas announced $100, 000 in funding for more dogs to find homes and Ms Seccull thanked the government for their support.

“We are so passionate about giving our dogs the very best chance of finding their second chance home and The BIG Kennel will be instrumental in making the experience truly wonderful for both people and the dogs,”Ms Seccull said.

The program delivers grants to eligible not-for profit and community organisations aiming to improve responsible pet ownership and provide better animal welfare services. The grants recognise that companion animals play a significant role in the lives of Victorians.

“Victorians are great pet owners but animals are all around us and companion animals deliver so much joy to so many people in our community,” Ms Thomas added.

“Healthy pets [create] a healthy society so we should all be interested in ensuring we have healthy loved and cared for pets because the last thing we want is strays.”