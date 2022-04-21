Anzac shift averted

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A crisis meeting has averted plans to shift this year’s Anzac Day service from Noble Park’s traditional cenotaph.

The Noble Park RSL sub-branch had planned to stage the event in the RSL’s enclosed car park because security requirements were too onerous.

An onsite meeting between the RSL, City of Greater Dandenong and Victoria Police on 14 April however resolved the issue.

“Memorial Park has been confirmed as the location for this event,” Greater Dandenong community services acting director Tilla Buden said.

“Council is assisting with road closures and traffic management support in partnership with Victoria Police and other local authorities.”

A similar arrangement will be put in place at the Dandenong RSL’s Anzac Day dawn service at the Pillars of Freedom on 25 April.

The Noble Park memorial park on the corner of Heatherton Road and Mons Parade has been the scene for commemorations since 1995 – with the exception of the past two Covid years.

However the site’s proximity to busy traffic, particularly on Heatherton Road, was deemed a safety risk especially in the wake of terrorism plots targeting Anzac services.

A relieved Noble Park RSL manager Mark Wilkinson said the RSL was no longer required to fund and organise traffic management, subject to Victoria Police’s approval each year.

He said the council now agreed to fund the security arrangements, with police coordinating it on an ongoing basis.

This year, police had advised that the RSL had to install cordons of safety barriers and bollards.

As a result, Mr Wilkinson initially “pulled the pin” on the cenotaph service because he was “sick of going through the rigmarole”.

“The main thing is to ensure everyone’s safety,” Mr Wilkinson said after the resolution.

“Which is unfortunately a sign of the times.”

Security at Anzac and Remembrance Day services has been tightened since foiled plans for a terrorism attack at an Anzac Day service in Dandenong in 2015.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said police provided general safety advice on “traffic and other security issues” each year.

“This year is no different.”

Springvale police would support the Anzac Day service at the Noble Park RSL, the spokesperson said.

“Local police units including traffic management units will be assisting on the day and will not impact the service.

“Police will also attend the service to lay wreaths.”

Regardless of venue, Mr Wilkinson expected a strong crowd of veterans and others paying respects.

Noble Park RSL will hold its service at the memorial park, corner of Mons Parade and Heatherton Road on Thursday 21 April. The march starts on Mons Parade at 10.45am, followed by a service at 11am.