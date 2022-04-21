Sandown Community Support Fund launched

The Sandown Community Support Fund (SCSF) was launched on Thursday 14th April at Greyhounds Entertainment to announce the community and sporting groups to receive funding within the Greater Dandenong community.

Sponsored by Greyhounds Entertainment and Sandown Greyhound Racing Club, the SCSF enables non-profit clubs and groups to continue their excellent work within the community by supplying financial support through grant funding.

The following groups were successful: Lyndale Football Club, Killester College, SEMVAC Springvale Cricket Club, Springvale DFNC Dandenong FNC, Dandenong City FC, Wellsprings for Women, Noble Park Community Centre, Southern Football Netball League.

The Fund helps non-profit organisations deliver projects and services that drive our local community.

“We are very proud to work closely with Greyhounds Entertainment to enhance our local community,” Sandown Greyhounds CEO, Adrian Scott said.

“Thursday night showcased the need to financially support groups at ‘grass-roots’ levels and continue our contribution in developing inclusivity in our multicultural community.

“It was great to have our local clubs back at the races.”

The Fund is a vital initial step toward rebuilding local groups who have been severely affected throughout the pandemic.

“As part of the local community, we have seen first-hand how significantly clubs have been affected over the past two years,” General Manager of Greyhounds Entertainment, Suong Tran, said.

It is crucial that they are supported on their road to recovery.”

To be eligible, groups must be a non-profit organisation who benefit the community in the City of Greater Dandenong in the areas of health, arts, education, sport, recreation and community enhancement or a combination of these.

Applications are open until Wednesday 15 June. For more information, contact the Sandown Community Fund: For more information, contact the Sandown Community Support Fund: (03) 9548 3655 or via email admin@greyhoundsentertainment.com.au