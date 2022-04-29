Speeding tally ‘alarms’ SE police

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An alleged drug-driver caught more than twice over the speed limit in Wedgewood Drive Hallam was among an “alarming” 213 detected speedsters during an 11-day traffic blitz in the South East.

The 52-year-old Oakleigh South man was intercepted after police were called out to reports of “high-risk driving” in Hallam late on Sunday 24 April.

He was detected about 130 km/h in the 60 km/h zone by an unmarked police car about 11.30pm on Sunday 24 April, Victoria Police say.

His Mazda was impounded, and his license was immediately suspended.

The man was charged with speeding and drug-driving offences, and released pending summons.

All up, police detected a whopping 770 traffic offences in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia during Operation Compass across two long weekends from 14-25 April.

“We are incredibly disappointed in this number which represents 770 people who have shirked responsibility and made terrible decisions while on the road,” Acting Superintendent Dearne Dummett said.

Act Supt Dummett also singled out the “alarming” number of speeding drivers.

“This is particularly concerning as speed is a major contributor to trauma on our roads with the potentially devastating effects of such behaviour rippling throughout the community.

“Whether speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or checking a message from your mate, you are making a decision that puts the lives of innocent and vulnerable road users in your hands.”

The tally included 87 drug drivers, 44 drink drivers, 112 unregistered vehicles, 32 impounds and 95 unlicensed or disqualified drivers.

There were 187 other offences including disobeying traffic control, seatbelt and mobile offences.

Act Supt Dummett warned that police would continue to patrol for “reckless driver behaviour” and unregistered and disqualified drivers.

“While our state-wide operation may have concluded, police will continue to do everything we can to protect innocent and vulnerable road users.

“With worsening weather conditions and reduced visibility as winter approaches, it is imperative motorists and pedestrians look out for one another.

“Be patient, obey road rules and stay safe while driving.”