Nominations for people who give back

Nominations are now open for the Juan Carlos Loyola OAM Award for Longstanding Community Service.

The award is presented to a resident of southeast Melbourne who has shown a long-term dedication to the local community through their volunteer work.

Longstanding volunteers from a variety of community groups are encouraged to nominate.

The winner of the 2022 Juan Carlos Loyola OAM Award for Longstanding Community Service is chosen by a panel of local residents and active community members, including Juan Carlos Loyola.

Nominations will close on Monday 6 June 2022.

The award is named after Juan Carlos Loyola OAM, who has worked tirelessly for almost 30 years with the All Abilities Soccer Academy, previously known as the Doveton Special Soccer School, and is presented and sponsored by State Member for Narre Warren North, Luke Donnellan MP.

“There are many people across this community who give so much back to others through clubs and associations and that should be celebrated,” Mr Donnellan said.

“This award was created to help celebrate and thank the community spirit and hard work of long-term volunteers.”

Juan Carlos Loyola from the All Abilities Soccer Academy sees the physical and emotional benefits that sports participation can bring for people with an intellectual disability.

“All this happens in an inclusive environment of equality, respect and acceptance” said Juan Carlos Loyola OAM.

For nomination forms please contact Luke Donnellan’s office on 9706 0566. A presentation for the winner of the 2022 award will take place on Friday 24 June 2022.