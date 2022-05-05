‘Cinderella’ burglar leaves behind shoe

Two men have been arrested after a shoe was left behind during an aggravated burglary in Lyndhurst.

Police officers were called to reports of a man trying to enter the front door of a home on Kess Grove about 2.35am on Thursday 5 May.

They say he stole a torch from a car parked in the driveway and fled.

Twenty minutes later, police were called to a home burglary in Whisper Street.

A man had allegedly disturbed the resident while trying to steal a bicycle from the home’s garage.

He fled, leaving a shoe behind.

Police and a canine unit found two men nearby, one of whom was missing a shoe.

After a short foot chase, police caught and arrested the pair near the corner of Endeavour and Steele streets.

The 18-year-old men from Cranbourne North were taken into custody for questioning, police say.