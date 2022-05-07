The Social Knitwork

If you enjoy knitting and spending time with like minded people, join our Social Knitwork at Dandenong Library each Wednesday morning. Come along and make new friends while building on skills, sharing patterns, stories and good times.

Sessions held every Wednesday 10am-12.30pm. Location: Dandenong Library.

A Floral Muse Exhibition:

An opportunity to admire the beauty of the decorative use of flowers and plants to embellish home furnishings, create amazing public spaces and to learn plant symbolic cultural meanings.

Date and time: weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, starting from Tuesday 10 May, 10:00am. Location: Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens – 66 McCrae St, Dandenong.

Lions Biggest Barbecue for kids fighting cancer

Lions Biggest BBQ is an annual fund-raising event undertaken by many

of 1200 clubs across the country. Funds raised will be used to help achieve Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation (ALCCRF’s) mission to prevent kids with cancer dying by raising funds nationallyand donating these funds to the best scientific and clinical childhood cancer research conducted right across Australia.

Where: BUNNINGS 201 Princes Hwy Dandenong South. When: Saturday 14 May and Sunday 15 May.

Paradise Lots

Paradise Lots is a community-driven performance project in which a group of young people transform a multi-storey carpark into a large-scale performance space. Over six weeks, Pony Cam has collaborated with a creative network of young artists, helping them to develop their own stories and challenging theatrical forms.

Location: Thomas Street Carpark. Date: Thursday 12 May 2022, Friday 13 May and Saturday 14 May 7:00pm -8:00pm. Tickets: https://drumticketing.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/overview/paradiselots

Disney’s Newsies Junior

Masquerade Youth Productions is thrilled to present the Australian premiere of Newsies Jr. A timeless story full of spirit and heart, Disney’s Newsies Jr. is a 70-minute version of the 2012 Broadway musical, based on the 1992 film and features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Duration: 70 minutes, no interval. Location: Drum Theatre, Dandenong. Thursday 12 May at 7pm, Friday 13 May at 7pm and Saturday 14 May at 7pm. Tickets via the following link: https://drumticketing.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/overview/paradiselots

Always love the music

Roy Theaker, a former concertmaster of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and his band present a dynamic and energetic show of a range of musical genres that will excite, delight and amuse. Prepare to be charmed, entertained and enthralled. Includes complimentary morning tea and a parking voucher

Duration: 75 minutes. Location: Drum Theatre, Dandenong. Time: Thursday 19 May at 10.30am. Tickets via following link: https://drumticketing.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/6756/6401.