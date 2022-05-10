Mum’s the word

By Lachlan Mitchell

With Mother’s Day on the weekend we all know how much mum’s mean to us and the unsung work that they do without much, if any, recognition.

The other role that doesn’t get much recognition for their role is the unsung heroes at local footy club…the volunteers.

The volunteers usually have enough keys to unlock Fort Knox and are usually the ones with the biggest smiles and are loved and adored by everyone

This week’s Volunteer of the Week has both roles – mum and volunteer – ticked off to a tee.

Vicky Barry is the lifeblood of the Hampton Park Football Club and a much-loved mum to Jackson and Braydon.

You might not know the vital role she plays at the Redbacks or what the club would be like if she wasn’t around.

Vicky does justice to the term “all-rounder” as she is often found in the canteen or sitting around the table as a member of the Redbacks’ committee.

On game-day Vicky is often found in the canteen satisfying patrons appetites with hot chips and potato cakes.

Vicky joined the club when her sons Jackson and Braydon started playing footy and since then she has been a part of Hampton Park folklore.

“I’m probably crazy for being around for as long as I have, but I love the club and will continue to be here,” Barry said.

Vicky was frantically moving around the canteen during the quarter-time break of a Redbacks’ home game… helping new volunteer Mackenzie learn the ropes of canteen duties.

“It’s like a family the club, I love coming here and helping where I can, it doesn’t really feel like work,” Barry explained.

“I started helping out at the canteen because I was already at the club to see the boys play so i may as well do something while I’m here.”

Hampton Park registered its first win of the season last week against Skye at home.

Vicky admittedly was the happiest when that final siren rung out…seeing her adored red and black army come out on top.

Like Vicky there are so many volunteers who are the heartbeat of footy clubs and are at the core of what makes local footy great.

Their handy work can often be found doing all-sort of tasks from pouring the beer to heating up the deep-fryer.

So next time you see someone who is going above and beyond, make sure you say thank you and nominate than for an upcoming edition of Volunteer of the Week.