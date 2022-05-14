Art series – draw your pets – Springvale

Be guided to capture your pets personality on paper. Professional artist Samantha Thompson will show you how to use dry pastels, colour and shape to create a contemporary art piece to capture a beloved pet. Bring a collection of images of your pet on the day as reference images.

When: Tuesday 17 May 2022, 6:30pm -8:00pm. Where: Springvale Library – 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale

The Social Knitwork

If you enjoy knitting and spending time with like minded people, join our Social Knitwork at Dandenong Library each Wednesday morning. Come along and make new friends while building on skills, sharing patterns, stories and good times.

Sessions held every Wednesday 10am-12.30pm. Location: Dandenong Library.

Stretching workshop at The Open Door:

Join us for a 20-minute stretching workshop where we combine breathing exercises and gentle stretches to music. Stretching is a great way to nourish our bodies and muscles and prep ourselves for meditation. All are welcome.

When: Monday 23 May 2pm-2.20pm (followed by Awareness Meditation at 2.30pm) Where: The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong A gold coin donation is welcome. Please contact Jo/Tayla on 97918664 or email theopendoor@ssjg.org.au to book in or for more info!

A Floral Muse Exhibition:

An opportunity to admire the beauty of the decorative use of flowers and plants to embellish home furnishings, create amazing public spaces and to learn plant symbolic cultural meanings.

Date and time: weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, starting from Tuesday 10 May, 10:00am. Location: Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens – 66 McCrae St, Dandenong.

Luminosity – Springvale

Pull on your favourite autumn coat and take a stroll through streets known and unfamiliar. Visit your favourite restaurant for dinner and explore the luminous art works and light-based art installations and projections.

When: Tuesday 17 May – Sunday 29 May, 6pm-11pm. Where: Multicultural Place, Buckingham Avenue, Springvale.

Luminosity – Noble Park

Noble Park Public Hall will be lit up by internationally renowned projection artist Nick Azidis.

Where: Noble Park Public Hall. When: 35 Buckleys Lane, Noble ParkFriday 13 May – Sunday 29 May, 6pm-11pm

Always love the music

Roy Theaker, a former concertmaster of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and his band present a dynamic and energetic show of a range of musical genres that will excite, delight and amuse. Prepare to be charmed, entertained and enthralled. Includes complimentary morning tea and a parking voucher

Duration: 75 minutes. Location: Drum Theatre, Dandenong. Time: Thursday 19 May at 10.30am. Tickets via following link: https://drumticketing.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/6756/6401.