Teen charged with stabbing

A 15-year-old girl has been charged over the alleged stabbing of a man on Cheltenham Road, Dandenong.

Police say the man was out walking when approached by three girls about 4.30pm on Tuesday 24 May.

During an altercation, he was allegedly stabbed to the upper body.

Police arrested three teens at Dandenong Plaza soon afterwards.

The 15-year-old from Cranbourne West was charged with intentionally cause injury and bailed to appear at a Children’s Court.

A 13-year-old girl from Pakenham and a 14-year-old girl from Lynbrook were cautioned for shop theft.