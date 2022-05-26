Redbacks draw after momentum swing

By Lachlan Mitchell

Hampton Park had a moment of brilliance followed by a moment of disbelief at what took place at Robert Booth Reserve on Saturday.

The Redbacks looked like they had found their bite after defeating Heatherton last week.

Hampton Park looked to be in a tight arm-wrestle for the first quarter as they led by two-points at quarter time.

The Redback continued to fight in the first half skipping out to a 16-point half-time margin.

Kyle Hendy had venom running through his bones, as he kicked five goals to give his side a 48-point three-quarter time advantage.

East Brighton rallied in a big way to kick eight goals in the final quarter to tie the game.

The Redbacks could only manage a solitary point in the final term.

Hendy had an opportunity to win the game but couldn’t convert from distance.

The Vampires Cale Love-Linay and Kai Love-Linay combined for seven goals to mount the mammoth comeback.

The game ended in a 79-all draw with Hampton Park feeling like ……it’s the one that got away.

Redbacks’ coach Nathan “Nanga” Wilson was disappointed with the result but focused on the good-things over the first three-quarters.

“We did so much good stuff in the first three quarters,” he said.

“We were a bit flat in the rooms after the game; it felt like we had lost by 10-goals.

“We will learn a lot from the first three-quarters and what we did right, but also the momentum from East Brighton who were unstoppable in the last-quarter.

“Momentum is really hard to stop, you see it in all forms of footy now. We were a little bit happy with our lead at three-quarter-time, it was just one of those things.

“They dominated for probably 20-minutes.

“The best thing to do is learn from the good stuff we did and make sure we never make those mistakes again.

“We will learn more from the last quarter than the first three quarters.”

Doveton also continued its hot streak with an 83-point demolition of Skye at home.

A six goal first quarter set up the trouncing win.

Cameron Williamson kicked four goals to see the Doves remain undefeated in season 2022.

Keysborough got overrun in the final quarter by Chelsea Heights, after trailing by three-points at the final break.

Angus Macpherson kicking two goals in the 17-point win.

Caulfield had to dig deep to stave off Highett at Koornang Reserve.

Bears James Backway kicked three goals in the three-point win.

SOUTHERN DIVISION TWO

RESULTS – ROUND 7

Caulfield Bears 11.12 78 v Highett 10.15 75, Hampton Park 11.13 79 v East Brighton 12.7 79, Doveton Doves 18.16 124 v Skye 6.5 41, Keysborough 5.9 39 v Chelsea Heights 8.8 56.

LADDER

Doveton Doves 24, Chelsea Heights 20, Keysborough 16, East Brighton 14, Hampton Park 14, Highett 12, Caulfield Bears 12, Skye 0, Heatherton 0.

FIXTURE – ROUND 8

Chelsea Heights v Heatherton, Hampton Park v Caulfield Bears, Highett v Doveton Doves, Skye v Keysborough, East Brighton – Bye.