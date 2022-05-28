A Floral Muse Exhibition:

An opportunity to admire the beauty of the decorative use of flowers and plants to embellish home furnishings, create amazing public spaces and to learn plant symbolic cultural meanings.

Date and time: weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, starting from Tuesday 10 May, 10:00am. Location: Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens – 66 McCrae St, Dandenong.

Awareness Meditation at The Open Door:

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises the body and soul and connects to meaning. All are welcome to join this organic group to meditate in a safe environment. Gold coin donation welcome. This session will run on Zoom, please contact us if you’d like to join online.

When: Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm (followed by a cuppa) Where: 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Please contact Jo/Tayla on 97918664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au to book in.

Disability and Climate Change Workshop

Climate change is happening now and it affects everyone. Join us to learn more about climate change and how you can prepare for and stay comfortable during extreme weather events. People with a disability, carers, family and anyone interested in this topic are invited to this session.

Where: Springvale Community Hub or attend online via Microsoft Teams. When: Tuesday 31 May 10.30am-noon. More info: stephanie.karras@cgd.vic.gov.au

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Seen exhibition

Celebrating the local community through portraiture, Seen captures the faces and people of the City of Greater Dandenong. Join us to celebrate, through art, the people that make Greater Dandenong the vibrant place it is.

Exhibition Dates: Tuesday 5 April – Friday 17 June. Where: Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre Walker and, Robinson St, Dandenong VIC 3175, Australia.

Community planting day

Bring the family and join us on World Environment Day to plant some indigenous seedlings at Fotheringham Reserve. This is the first planting event of the season and a way for the community to take action against habitat loss. There will be a free barbecue for attendees.

When: Sunday 5 June: 10am-1pm. Where: Fotheringham Reserve, Dandenong.

Small business mentoring bus

The Small Business Mentoring Bus is coming to Noble Park on Wednesday 8 June. The Small Business Mentoring Bus provides business advisors to help you start or build your small business. You can book a free 45-minute session with a business expert to get your business moving. Alternatively, you can also visit the Bus Concierge on this day and collect your Planning and Starting a Business booklet, exclusively available on the Small Business Bus.

Where: 28 Douglas Street, Noble Park. Registration: calendly.com/businessvicsbb2/mentorsession-53?month=2022-06

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW club will meet on Tuesday, 7 June, for dinner at the RSL, 44-50 Clow Street, at 7pm. Our guest speaker is Frank Bailey from the Police Protective Unit. VIEW stands for voice, interests and education for women and the club supports The SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

New members and guests are always welcome. Bookings essential. Call Brigitte on 0491 626 527.

National Donut Day

‘Donut’ miss out on the tastiest competition of the year! Consistently on Melbourne’s Donut Roll of Honour, Dandee Donuts has been a Market favourite for more than 45 years. Mastering their famous recipe more than 50 years ago, Dandee Donuts has been bringing jammy joy to the masses since 1968. This National Donut Day, Friday 3 June 2022, Dandenong Market is the only place to celebrate! Dandee Donuts is offering $1 donuts for one day only – until the famous Dandee Donut truck sells out!

It wouldn’t be National Donut Day if we didn’t give donut lovers the chance to WIN a year’s supply of

finger-licking Dandee Donuts on us!

This tasty competition is open until Monday 6 June so sweet tooths have ample time to go into the draw.

Click the following link to go into the draw: dandenongmarket.com.au/national-donut-day-competition-2/