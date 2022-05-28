Police brief: Teens charged on day one of Operation Ibis

Seven teenagers from the South East including a 13-year-old from Hallam and five on bail conditions have been arrested and charged following a series of aggravated burglaries earlier this week.

The arrests come on the first day of Operation Ibis, with police targeting motor vehicle theft, aggravated burglary, and assault offences in the Glen Eira Bayside area.

Police were called to a report of a home invasion on Yuille Street in Brighton about 3.15am on Tuesday, 24 May, where it is alleged that multiple offenders gained entry to the house and stole personal items before disturbing the occupants and fleeing the scene.

A short time later, multiple offenders allegedly entered a house on Sussex Street in Brighton East at about 3.30am, leaving with personal property, before a further series of alleged thefts from motor vehicles then occurred in the Brighton area, police say.

Police were then called to Chelsea Street in Brighton after a stolen car crashed into a tree about 4am.

One teenage boy was arrested at the scene and the other six were arrested nearby.

Police seized a large kitchen knife and a flick knife during the arrests.

It is alleged the home invasions are linked and police are continuing to investigate other offences in the area.

A 15-year-old Cranbourne North boy has been charged with multiple counts of home invasion, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, theft, attempted aggravated home invasion, theft from motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled weapon, committing an indicatable offence while on bail and unlicensed driving.

A 15-year-old Cranbourne West boy has been charged with multiple counts of home invasion, aggravated burglary, theft, attempted aggravated home invasion, theft from and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 16-year-old Hallam boy has been charged with multiple counts of home invasion, aggravated burglary, theft, attempted aggravated home invasion, theft from motor vehicle, attempted theft of motor vehicle, committing an indictable offence while on bail and the handling of stolen goods.

A 15-year-old Doveton boy has been charged with multiple counts of home invasion, aggravated burglary, theft, attempted aggravated home invasion, theft of motor vehicle, theft from motor vehicle, possession of equipment to steal, possession of a controlled weapon and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

A 13-year-old Hallam boy has been charged with home invasion, aggravated burglary, theft, attempted aggravated home invasion, theft from motor vehicle, attempted theft from motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

A 15-year-old Doveton boy has been charged with the possession of a drug of dependence, trespass and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

A 14-year-old Springvale boy has been charged with multiple counts of home invasion, aggravated burglary, theft, attempted aggravated home invasion, theft of motor vehicle, trafficking a drug of dependence, possession of a drug of dependence, dealing with the proceeds of crime and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

Glen Eira Bayside Local Area Commander, Inspector Cath Wilkins said police will use “every power and intelligence source we have” to keep potential offenders from causing harm to the community, including Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology, the Air Wing and other police departments as part of the operation.

“Operation Ibis has already sent a strong message to anyone seeking to break into people’s houses or vehicles with all seven alleged offenders now to face court,” Inspector Wilkins said.

“We want to reassure our residents, that anyone threatening the safety of our community, will be held to account for their actions.

“To assist with deterring youth offenders, we ask homeowners to lock their vehicles, homes and garages and to report any suspicious behaviour or vehicles to police.”