VCAL students hosts morning tea

Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea came to Noble Park Secondary College on Thursday, 19 May.

VCAL students from the Noble Park this year have been actively involved in organising this morning tea to raise funds for the Cancer Council throughout the year.

They have gained organisational, leadership, teamwork and communication skills throughout the process, as they have contacted companies to assist with donations.

Staff and students who attended the event were thrilled to be able to spend time together socially, as well as raise funds and awareness for the cancer foundation.

A total of $2000 was raised from staff and students.

The VCAL students at Noble Park also take an active role in their learning and spent considerable time this year organising events that bring students together.

Earlier in the year they organised events for harmony day where students celebrated cultural diversity in the college. This included a cultural concert which saw students participate in traditional music performances and dancing.

This year has seen VCAL students set a great example to others not just in their organisational skills, but also in their promotion of acceptance of all people and cultures. Congratulations VCAL students.