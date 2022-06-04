Victorians to receive free flu shots from tomorrow

Victorians aged six months and over will be eligible for a free flu shot from tomorrow, the Andrews Labor Government announced today.

The state will join several other states, including New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia in a month-long flu jab blitz in a bid to stem rising influenza cases.

Cases of flu in Victoria have increased by more than 30 per cent in the past week alone from 10,000 to 15,000, after two years of COVID-19 and reduced international travel led to limited immunity to the common winter virus.

“This will be the first time in two years that we will face a real flu season – we need all Victorians to roll up their sleeves and help protect their loved ones and our health system by getting vaccinated,” said Health Minister Martin Foley.

“Victorians really took up the call to arms when it came to COVID-19 vaccinations, and we know they can do it again.”

More than 3,000 GP clinics and community pharmacies across Victoria will be invited to offer the free flu vaccinations throughout June as part of a $33 million package.

Previously, the flu vaccine was only free for eligible groups including children under five years, people over 65 years, pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people with increased risk of medical conditions.

The Labor Government will reimburse GPs and community pharmacies for flu vaccines that are administered to any Victorians that are not usually eligible for free flu shots – so that immunisation providers can continue to use vaccines that they have already purchased.

As part of the push, the Government is also offering $2,000 grants to immunisation providers to help them manage the additional demand – such as rostering on more staff and opening for longer hours.

There is no interval required between receiving a COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

Victorians are encouraged to contact their local GP or community pharmacy from tomorrow, Wednesday, 1 June, to book their free vaccine.

Anyone with cold and flu symptoms should get tested for COVID-19 and remain at home until their symptoms have resolved – regardless of whether it turns out to be COVID-19 or flu.

People who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for seven days from the date of their result.