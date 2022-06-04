A Floral Muse Exhibition:

An opportunity to admire the beauty of the decorative use of flowers and plants to embellish home furnishings, create amazing public spaces and to learn plant symbolic cultural meanings.

Date and time: weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, starting from Tuesday 10 May, 10:00am. Location: Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens – 66 McCrae St, Dandenong.

Creative Writing Group at The Open Door:

You are invited to an organic creative writing group where we awaken our inner writer and spark our imagination in this encouraging workshop. We will share creative writing prompts, stories and ideas, and do a couple of fun writing activities together. New writers welcome.

When: Thursday 9 June 10am-12pm. Where: The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Please contact Jo or Tayla on 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au to book in or for more info.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Seen exhibition

Celebrating the local community through portraiture, Seen captures the faces and people of the City of Greater Dandenong. Join us to celebrate, through art, the people that make Greater Dandenong the vibrant place it is.

Exhibition Dates: Tuesday 5 April – Friday 17 June. Where: Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre Walker and, Robinson St, Dandenong VIC 3175, Australia.

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW club will meet on Tuesday, 7 June, for dinner at the RSL, 44-50 Clow Street, at 7pm. Our guest speaker is Frank Bailey from the Police Protective Unit. VIEW stands for voice, interests and education for women and the club supports The SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

New members and guests are always welcome. Bookings essential. Call Brigitte on 0491 626 527.

Small business mentoring bus

The Small Business Mentoring Bus is coming to Noble Park on Wednesday 8 June. The Small Business Mentoring Bus provides business advisors to help you start or build your small business. You can book a free 45-minute session with a business expert to get your business moving. Alternatively, you can also visit the Bus Concierge on this day and collect your Planning and Starting a Business booklet, exclusively available on the Small Business Bus.

Where: 28 Douglas Street, Noble Park. Registration: calendly.com/businessvicsbb2/mentorsession-53?month=2022-06

Wellsprings for women resource launch

Join us in celebrating the launch of our resources on COVID-19, gender equality and anti-racism. MC’d by Jo Stanley, Wellsprings for Women Patron. Resources officially launched by Gabrielle Williams MP.

When: Thursday 16 June 3-5pm. Where: Drum Theatre.