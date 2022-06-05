Springvale druggie busted

A 27-year-old Springvale man was among 10 people arrested on Tuesday 31 May as part of a seven-month investigation into a Malaysian syndicate linked to trafficking comercial quantities of heroin.

Detectives from the Major Drug Squad made the arrests with assistance from Springvale Divisional Response Unit and Box Hill Divisional Crime Team and the Dog Squad.

Six residential addresses were searched in Box Hill, Springvale, Braybrook (3) and Dingley Village.

Police seized a number of items from the addresses, including a large commercial quantity of heroin, a large sum of cash, a Lexus and an Audi, as well as a large number of luxury goods including designer handbags, watches and jewellery, suspected of being proceeds of crime.

All will now be interviewed in relation to the offences of trafficking large commercial quantity drug of dependence and possess proceeds of crime.

Police will allege that those arrested have been involved in a syndicate of Malaysian nationals trafficking large commercial quantities of heroin.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detective Inspector Jim Sullivan from the major drug squad said the arrests should act as a deterrent for criminals wanting to target the community.

“Victoria Police is determined to make our state a hostile place for organised crime, particularly those involved in the trafficking and manufacture of drugs,” Mr Stamper said.

“Victoria Police will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure those who bring that harm to our state are held to account, and that those serious and organised crime groups involved in the trafficking of illicit drugs are strongly and deliberately targeted.”

Anyone with information about illicit drug activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au