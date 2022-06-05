Greens Road closure

Greens Road, Dandenong South will be closed until 5am Monday, 13 June between the South Gippsland Highway and Kitchen Road as crews undertake works to resurface the road under the new rail bridge.

Motorists should allow up to 10 minutes extra for the signed detour using the Dandenong Bypass and Frankston-Dandenong Road.

There will be access available for residents and businesses between Kitchen Road and the new rail bridge, with delays expected as crews remove old rail tracks, install new drainage and permanent lighting, alongside the resurfacing.

Finishing works will be carried out in the area over the coming months, including landscaping and fencing, and works in the rail corridor.

For more information about detours go to bigbuild.vic.gov.au