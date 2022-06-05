Community groups get a boost

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Several Dandenong organisations have been awarded $1000 grants by Australia Post.

Each will use the money differently but in all cases the funds will support them to continue carrying out their roles in serving the community.

For the third year running, Dandenong Supper Lions Club was awarded a grant, and this year it will be used for a barbecue and gazebo. Previously, the club needed to borrow equipment to hold fundraisers, such as one it held several years ago where $7000 was raised for the chemotherapy and children’s wards at Monash Hospital.

“The funding is useful because it allows us to hold our barbecue fundraisers more easily so we can raise more money for the community,” Marcellus Fernando, a member of the club, said.

Scouts Victoria – Melbourne Gang Show (Dandenong) will buy equipment to support their set building workshops and upcoming productions.

Kindness Community (Dandenong) will buy food supplies for their service for vulnerable community members.

Kindness Community are reliant on grants and assistance from food organisations to offer their service, which sees about 100 people per week provided with food relief. The organisation delivers food to emergency accomodation and does a meal service each Tuesday night at Hemmings Park to ensure the disadvantaged remain connected.

“With Covid-19, the impact of so many people having lost jobs, unstable home environment, increasing rental prices leads people to come to us,” said Danielle Ashley, a volunteer at Kindness.

North Dandenong Cricket Club and Dandenong Saints Basketball Club will purchase sporting equipment.

Chloe Allison, a postal services officer at Chadstone Centre Post Office highlighted the importance of providing people with the opportunity to play sport.

“Saints strongly believe in allowing everyone to have a chance to play basketball and are passionate about giving people that opportunity in a low socio-economic migrant community,” she said.

“Saints endeavour to provide quality experiences while keeping our fees as low as possible and at this stage have some of the lowest fees in Dandenong.

“Saints have strived to ensure people have a club to come to post COVID that they know will understand not only the emotional and physical difficulties through the pandemic but also the financial. This grant will allow us to keep our fees as low as possible and will also give us the chance to get some drink bottles for those kids who register to the club and team basketballs which we struggle to afford.”

In total, Australia Post awarded grants to 356 community groups to celebrate their local community connections.

Australia Post Head of Community Nicky Tracey said the program took a grassroots approach, with team members encouraged to offer a nomination based on their own personal connection to a local organisation.

“These grants give us an opportunity to support what matters to our team members, and to help them to help others in their local community,” Ms Tracey said.