Trade Centre unveiled

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Greater Dandenong youth have a new pathway into the building and construction industry with the Trade Institute of Victoria unveiling its new Dandenong site.

The institute will combine hands on experience with theory in the classroom as a key emphasis is placed on challenging students until they get the skill right.

Likewise, safety is treated with significant importance with control measures and other precautions put in place to replicate the strict protocol of a construction site.

Mayor Jim Memeti was in attendance, praising the location of the site given its proximity to the Dandenong train station makes it accessible for youth.

“The facility it is first class, and there is a big smile on the students’ faces and I’m sure you’ll have hundreds of thousands come through this facility,” he said.

“The City of Greater Dandenong is a city of opportunity to learn new skills, build a career and build a life. The TIV also offers opportunity and to have a new high quality training centre right here on our doorstep will surely encourage more local people to consider jobs in the construction industry.”

2016 census data reveals Dandenong’s unemployment rate as 13.1 per cent, well above the state average of 6.6 per cent. Of those employed, 39.2 per cent work as trades workers, technicians or labourers.

Student Amanda Salaharis hopes to work for herself one day, praising the logical progression she is seeing in her knowledge as she completes her Certificate III in carpentry.

“I was drawn to the fact it was designed to support people that don’t want to do a regular apprenticeship – the schooling side of it is intensive and done within 12 months so then when I’m out on the tools, I can just focus on what I’m doing,” she said.

“It also means a lot to know that women are supported and encouraged. Even the simple fact they have a photo representing a female makes me feel safe. It is mostly males here but that’s fine, it’s good to know the institute has my back.”

TIV chief executive John Macdonald also spoke at the unveiling of the plaque.

“Imagine if you will a world without skilled tradespeople – carpenters, bricklayers, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, technicians and so many more,” he said.

“Without them who would build our homes, who would build community facilities like schools, and hospital? Who will maintain and repair our machinery? Who will keep vital infrastructure such as water, sewerage and power supplies operational? If one looks for a rationale for vocational education, there you have it.”