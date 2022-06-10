By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Council is running an exhibition showcasing floral decoration used by the municipality’s cultural groups.

’A Floral Muse’ offers a glimpse of the significance of floral decoration including the lotus flower, bamboo, rose, chrysanthemum, and acanthus plants. These plants have transcended cultures to become a feature of traditional architectural design and home interiors, as well as being used in religious ceremonies, traditional medicines and cuisine.

The exhibition also explores the changes in the use of plants over different design periods. During the 1800s Victorian era, homes in suburban Melbourne became a cluttered celebration of floral embellishment and the practice of “Floriography” – the language of flowers, to convey secret emotions and meanings, boomed. This is contrasted with the more bespoke arts and crafts movement, the elegant flowing curves of the early 1900s Art Nouveau, and the sleek linear styles of the Art Deco Movement.

The exhibition features items from the City of Greater Dandenong Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and private collections.

It will be on display until Thursday 28 July from 10am-4pm on Tuesdays-Fridays. It is located at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong.