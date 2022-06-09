Hallam station progress

The revamped Hallam railway station’s second entrance is now open for access.

It means commuters can now access the elevated station’s platforms from either side of Hallam Road.

The new station was part of a project removing the Hallam Road level crossing – the site of 11 near-misses involving pedestrians and vehicles in the past decade.

It includes longer platforms to cater for new high-capacity trains, as well as a new station forecourt and waiting area.

Works are continuing on the southern car park, a Parkiteer bike cage, landscaping and a shared-use path connecting Glencairn Avenue to the station.

Narre Warren North MP Luke Donnellan said: “It’s great to see the finishing touches taking place on the new Hallam Station Precinct – ensuring safer and easier travel, whether you are walking, riding, driving or catching the train.”

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said intersection and road upgrades at Evans Road, Thompsons Road and the South Gippsland Highway also improved travel in the South East.