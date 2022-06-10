Responses to respondents to be monitored

By Marcus Uhe

A trial is underway by the Department of Transport to investigate how the colour of flashing warning lights influences motorist behaviour around VicRoads roadside incident response crews.

As of 1 May 2022, the VicRoads Incident Response Service (IRS) vehicles have been permitted to use flashing red and blue lights when they are on-scene of an incident.

Current road rules state road users must pass stationary or slow-moving police vehicles, emergency and enforcement vehicles, including State Emergency Services (SES), police, ambulance and fire crews, with flashing blue, red or magenta lights, or a sounding siren at 40 kilometres per hour.

The trial will apply to VicRoads IRS vehicles on major metropolitan Freeways including the Monash, South Gippsland, Princes and Eastern.

“The 18-month trial has seen VicRoads Incident Response Service (IRS) vehicles testing new red and yellow, and red and blue flashing warning lights to provide Road Safety Victoria with evidence-based insights to guide potential future road safety policy,” a Government spokesperson said.

“Roadside incident crews are often the first to arrive at crashes, breakdowns, and incidents on our freeways and face a greater risk if motorists don’t slow down when passing.”

Behaviour will be monitored by the Monash University Accident Research Centre through the use of 18 CCTV cameras along the Monash Freeway.

He trial will last for four-to-six months, according to VicRoads.

For more information on the trial head to vicroads.vic.gov.au/safety-and-road-rules/road-safety-programs/vicroads-irs-flashing-lights-trial