Plaza damage charges

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 31-year-old man has been charged with causing more than $263,000 of criminal damage at Dandenong Plaza and a dozen of its outlets on the night of Sunday 12 June.

Julian Koonwhye, 31, of Dandenong, was not present during the hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 14 June.

Koonwhye was charged with causing $150,000 damage to three Commonwealth Bank ATMs, $50,000 damage to an ANZ ATM and $20,000 damage to the ANZ’s front window.

He was also accused of damaging the plaza front doors, as well as glass displays at ShareTea, Green Village Poultry and MyFone outlets and a Kids At Play vending machine.

He is also charged with destroying a drink fridge at Ferguson Plarre Bakehouse, and damaging windows at Bloom Hearing Specialists, Foot Locker, Aldi and Angus and Coote outlets.

Koonwhye was charged with committing criminal damage while on bail.

At the hearing, magistrate Kieran Gilligan noted Koonwhye’s apparent “inability to give instructions” to his lawyer.

A defence lawyer lawyer said Koonwhye was diagnosed with schizophrenia, anti-social personality disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

He was also at risk of self-harm, the lawyer said.

There was no application for bail.

Koonwhye is scheduled to appear at a committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.